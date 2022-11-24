MLB Rumors: Yankees Like Carlos Rodón 'Very Much' amid Justin Verlander Buzz

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The New York Yankees' confidence level in potentially signing superstar free agent Justin Verlander is reportedly "low," according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, but Carlos Rodón may provide a strong backup plan in the team's quest to improve its rotation.

Per that report, "Yankees people very much like Rodón, who's younger than the top two free-agent starters—Verlander and New York Mets star Jacob deGrom—and fashioned a complete 2022 All-Star season."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

