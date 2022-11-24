NFL Week 12 Thanksgiving Day Games Takeaways for Each Team

NFL Week 12 Thanksgiving Day Games Takeaways for Each TeamNovember 24, 2022
Quality NFL action on Thanksgiving? It’s not always a guarantee. In fact, we’ve learned to expect the worst and hope for the best but settle for turkey comas.
However, this year’s Thanksgiving slate is quite impressive. All three games matter to all six teams involved, so takeaways aren’t difficult to unearth.
In case the coma hit you early, here’s a rundown.
Despite Victory, Serious Concerns Surround the Bills
What’s wrong with the Buffalo Bills?
Sure, they’ve been through a whole lot. Kicked out of their home by the elements and still managed to win two games in a five-day span in Detroit, all with injuries mounting and the Super Bowl pressure ratcheting up entering the season’s home stretch.
But quarterback Josh Allen—who appears to be less than 100 percent healthy as a result of an elbow injury—threw six interceptions in a three-game span prior to this double-Detroit stretch, and Allen was again under constant pressure Thursday. He took just one sack but rarely had appropriate time to work in the pocket, which jibes with his taking 11 sacks in the previous four weeks.
It didn’t help that left tackle Dion Dawkins left Thursday’s narrow 28-25 victory with an ankle injury. And on the other side of the ball, top pass-rusher Von Miller also exited for a Bills defense that got standout cornerback Tre'Davious White back from a torn ACL only for White to see zero snaps after the game’s second series.
A Buffalo team that once routinely demolished anyone in its path is finding itself in fights with inferior squads like the Jets and Lions, that stacked offense looks as disjointed as ever and Sean McDermott’s squad has just one game remaining against an opponent that possesses a losing record.
Maybe, for the 57th consecutive season, this just isn’t Buffalo’s year.
The Lions Might Not Make It, But They Look Like a Playoff Team
Meanwhile, the Lions might lead the NFL in moral victories. And while that may not satisfy an even more starved fanbase than the one in Buffalo, it’s worth noting that Detroit looked like a playoff-caliber team Thursday against a high-quality opponent.
And that’s nothing new. The Lions were riding their first three-game winning streak in five years prior to Thursday’s hard-fought loss to a prime Super Bowl contender. A win was within their reach, especially if they’d done a better job managing the clock on a game-tying, late-fourth-quarter drive that could have been a game-winner instead. And had that happened, they absolutely would have been in the playoff picture at 5-6.
They still might be, although the gap to wild-card sitters Dallas, the Giants and Seattle might be too large with a not-too-easy schedule on the post-Thanksgiving horizon. But head coach Dan Campbell is getting plenty out of a squad that actually ranked above the league median in DVOA (defense-adjusted value over average) at Football Outsiders entering Week 12.
I don’t know if Jared Goff is the long-term answer, but key cogs Amon-Ra St. Brown, Penei Sewell, Frank Ragnow, Jonah Jackson (who wasn’t available Thursday), Taylor Decker and Jamaal Williams sure seem to be, and it’s hard not to believe in Campbell on the sideline.
At the very least, there’s reason to be optimistic about a Lions team that at least gave us some stellar entertainment to kick off Thanksgiving on Thursday.