NFL Week 12 Thanksgiving Day Games Takeaways for Each Team

Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

What’s wrong with the Buffalo Bills?

Sure, they’ve been through a whole lot. Kicked out of their home by the elements and still managed to win two games in a five-day span in Detroit, all with injuries mounting and the Super Bowl pressure ratcheting up entering the season’s home stretch.

But quarterback Josh Allen—who appears to be less than 100 percent healthy as a result of an elbow injury—threw six interceptions in a three-game span prior to this double-Detroit stretch, and Allen was again under constant pressure Thursday. He took just one sack but rarely had appropriate time to work in the pocket, which jibes with his taking 11 sacks in the previous four weeks.

It didn’t help that left tackle Dion Dawkins left Thursday’s narrow 28-25 victory with an ankle injury. And on the other side of the ball, top pass-rusher Von Miller also exited for a Bills defense that got standout cornerback Tre'Davious White back from a torn ACL only for White to see zero snaps after the game’s second series.

A Buffalo team that once routinely demolished anyone in its path is finding itself in fights with inferior squads like the Jets and Lions, that stacked offense looks as disjointed as ever and Sean McDermott’s squad has just one game remaining against an opponent that possesses a losing record.

Maybe, for the 57th consecutive season, this just isn’t Buffalo’s year.