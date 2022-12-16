Carlos Rodón, Yankees Reportedly Agree to 6-Year, $162M Contract in Free Agency

AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez

After a one-year stint with the San Francisco Giants, starting pitcher Carlos Rodón has found a new home for the 2023 season and beyond.

The 30-year-old has reached an agreement with the New York Yankees on a six-year contract worth $162 million, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

The Yankees had been linked to Rodón at last season's trade deadline in July.

Rodón is coming off a second straight All-Star campaign in which he recorded a 2.88 ERA, a 1.03 WHIP and 237 strikeouts in 178.0 innings of work on his way to a 14-8 record across 31 starts. However, the Giants finished 81-81 and failed to advance to the postseason.

Prior to joining San Francisco, Rodón had spent the first seven seasons of his major league career with the Chicago White Sox.

He made his MLB debut in 2015 and dealt with some injury issues before being named Chicago's Opening Day starter for the 2019 season. But he was forced to undergo Tommy John surgery that May, limiting him to seven starts that year and four appearances in 2020.

Rodón has rounded out to form since then. He posted a 2.37 ERA and a 0.96 WHIP in 2021, both career highs.

Signing the two-time All-Star is a major addition for the Yankees, as he has the ability to be a top-two starter on a staff that includes Gerrit Cole and Luis Severino.

If he stays healthy, Rodón will play a big part in leading New York back to the playoffs next season.