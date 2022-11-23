Bleacher Report's Expert Week 12 NFL Picks

16 of 16

DK Line: Colts -2.5

As an interim head coach, Jeff Saturday is 1-1, and the Colts have shown a competitive fire in both contests after a 26-3 loss to the New England Patriots in Week 9.

Saturday's decision to reinstate quarterback Matt Ryan as the starter over Sam Ehlinger has stabilized the offense, and running back Jonathan Taylor has reached paydirt in back-to-back games after going scoreless in five consecutive outings.

Meanwhile, the Pittsburgh Steelers have struggled to win games with rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett, who is 2-4 as a starter and has thrown for 1,426 yards and three touchdowns against eight interceptions with a 65.4 percent completion rate in seven contests. He has yet to throw for multiple touchdowns in a game this season.

We had a split decision for this Monday Night Football showdown, though the Colts—under Saturday's tutelage—have gained Knox's trust.

"I don't know if Indianapolis' decision to hire Saturday will pay long-term dividends, but the Colts have been a more disciplined, driven and physical team over the last two weeks," he said. "They nearly upset the Eagles in Week 11 and have allowed fewer than 21 points in four of their last five games. I don't expect to see a ton of scoring from Pickett and Co. in this one.

"My concern is T.J. Watt and the Pittsburgh pass rush against an inconsistent line and a statuesque Ryan. There's a chance Indy's game plan will get wrecked and the Steelers defense scores a few points itself. However, I trust Ryan just enough against arguably the worst secondary in the league to take the Colts by a slim margin at home."

Predictions

Davenport: Steelers

Ivory: Colts

Knox: Colts

Moton: Colts

O'Donnell: Steelers

Sobleski: Steelers

Consensus: None

Score Prediction: Colts 23, Steelers 20

