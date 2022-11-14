NFL Week 10 Takeaways: Colts Win Over Raiders Epitomizes Upside Down 2022 Season

0 of 8

AP Photo/David Becker

Week 10 may have provided us with the NFL game of the year between the Buffalo Bills and Minnesota Vikings. In that contest, stars on both teams made incredible plays, and pundits can take a lot from that heavyweight battle.

Bleacher Report NFL analyst Gary Davenport dissected the Bills-Vikings game from the victor's perspective, so we'll touch on a troubling trend in Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen's play over the past few weeks.

In the early time slots on Sunday, a couple of AFC teams looked phenomenal offensively. One of those clubs has great depth at the skill positions, and the other squad added a running back who largely went unnoticed until his standout Week 10 performance.

Speaking of impressive offensive showcases, the NFL has a budding dynamic quarterback who, right now, is more exciting to watch than Lamar Jackson. No, he's not a better signal-caller than the 2019 league MVP, but you can see the thrill factor in him.

Lastly, the Las Vegas Raiders hit a new low in an embarrassing loss.

Let's go through the biggest takeaways from Week 10.