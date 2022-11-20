World Cup 2022 Opening Ceremony: Highlights and Twitter Reaction

Elsa/Getty Images

The 2022 World Cup in Qatar kicked off Sunday with an opening ceremony from Al Bayt Stadium ahead of Qatar's first match against Ecuador.

Actor Morgan Freeman began the festivities with a live appearance from the stadium:

The ensuing performances featured a versatile representation of each of the countries and teams that will compete over the next few weeks.

Many fans watching were dazzled by the colorful show:

Fans around the globe were also excited about an appearance by BTS star Jung Kook:

The ceremony closed with a fireworks show that was enjoyed by those both inside and outside the stadium:

Qatar is a unique host for the World Cup, becoming the first Middle Eastern country to hold the international event. The weather forced the tournament to begin in November rather than its customary time in the summer.

The opening ceremony still provided a quality start to the event and a great sign of things to come over the next few weeks of sporting action.