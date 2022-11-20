X

    World Cup 2022 Opening Ceremony: Highlights and Twitter Reaction

    AL KHOR, QATAR - NOVEMBER 20: Dancers perform during the opening ceremony prior to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group A match between Qatar and Ecuador at Al Bayt Stadium on November 20, 2022 in Al Khor, Qatar. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
    The 2022 World Cup in Qatar kicked off Sunday with an opening ceremony from Al Bayt Stadium ahead of Qatar's first match against Ecuador.

    Actor Morgan Freeman began the festivities with a live appearance from the stadium:

    FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer

    .<a href="https://twitter.com/morgan_freeman?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@morgan_freeman</a> makes an appearance in the FIFA World Cup opening ceremony 🙌 <a href="https://t.co/RSqKXGA2aj">pic.twitter.com/RSqKXGA2aj</a>

    The ensuing performances featured a versatile representation of each of the countries and teams that will compete over the next few weeks.

    Many fans watching were dazzled by the colorful show:

    FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer

    "Because we support the U.S., the U.S., the U.S.<br>And that's the way we like it, we like it, we like it"<a href="https://twitter.com/USMNT?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@USMNT</a> 🇺🇸 <a href="https://t.co/Qywme1gRM5">pic.twitter.com/Qywme1gRM5</a>

    Gamal Jamil @Gamalbrb

    A colorful opening ceremony 🤩 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIFAWorldCup?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIFAWorldCup</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/QatarWorldCup2022?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#QatarWorldCup2022</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Qatar2022?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Qatar2022</a> <a href="https://t.co/Kmf8VRSDa8">pic.twitter.com/Kmf8VRSDa8</a>

    Asif Khan @mak_asif

    - what a beautiful, colourful opening ceremony! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIFAWorldCup?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIFAWorldCup</a>

    GTV SPORTS+ @mygtvsports

    How will you describe the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIFAWorldCup?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIFAWorldCup</a> opening ceremony?👀<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GTVSports?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GTVSports</a> <a href="https://t.co/YDa7jSGxrk">pic.twitter.com/YDa7jSGxrk</a>

    Ben 'Benson' Bowe @Benson_EU

    Pretty cool Opening Ceremony so far

    Amancay Tapia @amancaytapia

    Very impressive opening ceremony so far. Wow ! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OpeningCeremonyWorldCup2022?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OpeningCeremonyWorldCup2022</a>

    Nomso Obiajuru @MrNomso

    Qatar giving us a show at <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIFAWorldCup?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIFAWorldCup</a> opening ceremony.<br><br>Love it!

    Fans around the globe were also excited about an appearance by BTS star Jung Kook:

    FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer

    BTS STAR JUNGKOOK IS LIVE AT THE FIFA WORLD CUP OPENING CEREMONY 🔥<a href="https://twitter.com/BTSW_official?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BTSW_official</a> <a href="https://t.co/s6lOboHwuI">pic.twitter.com/s6lOboHwuI</a>

    B/R Football @brfootball

    Jung Kook of BTS performs at the opening ceremony of the World Cup 🎵 <a href="https://t.co/7b9lQPRVQ4">pic.twitter.com/7b9lQPRVQ4</a>

    Samantha Lui 呂詠琛 @samanthalui_

    Jungkook shaking it on the FIFA stage. People are gonna become more than just soccer fans tonight 🤣

    Shaira Diaz 💜 @Shairadiaz_

    WOW!!! I’M SO PROUD OF JUNGKOOK!!!!! GOOSEBUMPS!!! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIFAWorldCup?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIFAWorldCup</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Dreamers2022?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Dreamers2022</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/JungkookAtFIFAWorldCup?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#JungkookAtFIFAWorldCup</a>

    Mickey Ingles @MickeyInglesLaw

    SO PROUD AND HAPPY FOR JUNGKOOK! Biggest stage in the world. Well deserved, JK!!!

    The ceremony closed with a fireworks show that was enjoyed by those both inside and outside the stadium:

    ESPN Costa Rica @ESPN_CR

    AL BAYT ESTÁ LISTO, SE RESPIRA MUNDIAL🤩🔥 <br><br>Todo está listo en <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Qatar2022?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Qatar2022</a>🇶🇦 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIFAWorldCup?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIFAWorldCup</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ESPNQatarEnStarPlus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ESPNQatarEnStarPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/wyAbwjIrOq">pic.twitter.com/wyAbwjIrOq</a>

    Rob Harris @RobHarris

    Fireworks start <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Qatar2022?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Qatar2022</a> opening ceremony at Al-Bayt stadium ahead of Qatar-Ecuador <a href="https://t.co/CiYl6amNwy">pic.twitter.com/CiYl6amNwy</a>

    Henry Bushnell @HenryBushnell

    The fireworks are up. The opening ceremony is done.<br><br>The Ecuador fans can now sing again <a href="https://t.co/4CKe5m0KhA">pic.twitter.com/4CKe5m0KhA</a>

    Qatar is a unique host for the World Cup, becoming the first Middle Eastern country to hold the international event. The weather forced the tournament to begin in November rather than its customary time in the summer.

    The opening ceremony still provided a quality start to the event and a great sign of things to come over the next few weeks of sporting action.

