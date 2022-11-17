XFL Draft 2022 Results: Complete Rosters for Every Team After Day 2

John McCoy/Getty Images

The rosters for the XFL's 2023 reboot are set with the league's three-day draft drawing to a close Thursday.

The event opened with the league's eight head coaches selecting their quarterbacks. A.J. McCarron, Ben DiNucci, Steven Montez and Deondre Francois were the headliners.

On Wednesday, the focus shifted to the skill positions, offensive line and defense. That left the specialists for Day 2 of the draft proper.

Here are the results from the first two rounds, with the full results available on the XFL's official site:

XFL Draft Day 2 Results

Round 1

1. Arlington Renegades: Taylor Russolino, K, Millsaps

2. D.C. Defenders: Daniel Whelan, P, Cal-Davis

3. St. Louis BattleHawks: Sterling Hofrichter, P, Syracuse

4. Vegas Vipers: Michael Carrizosa, P, San Jose State

5. Houston Roughnecks: Hunter Duplessis, K, UTSA

6. Orlando Guardians: José Borregales, K, Miami

7. San Antonio Brahmas: Rex Sunahara, LS, West Virginia

8. Seattle Sea Dragons: Thomas Fletcher, LS, Alabama

Round 2

9. Seattle Sea Dragons: Cameron Nizialek, P, Georgia

10. San Antonio Brahmas: John Parker Romo, K, Virginia Tech

11. Orlando Guardians: Tommy Auger, LS, St. John's (Minnesota)

12. Houston Roughnecks: Brian Khoury, LS, Carnegie-Mellon

13. Vegas Vipers: Bailey Giffen, K, Lamar

14. St. Louis BattleHawks: Donald Hageman, K, San Diego State

15. D.C. Defenders: Erik Lawson, LS, East Carolina

16. Arlington Renegades: Antonio Ortiz, LS, TCU

Marquette King came off the board with the No. 17 overall pick to the Arlington Renegades. King spent six seasons in the NFL. As a rookie with the Oakland Raiders in 2013, he led the league in yards per punt (48.9). He also led the league in total punt yards (4,930) in 2014.

The 34-year-old made the jump to the XFL when the league relaunched in 2020. His 45.7 yards per punt with the St. Louis BattleHawks were the best in the league.

Whereas the door back to the NFL is in all likelihood closed for King, José Borregales is presumably hopeful his XFL earns him another chance.

Borregales went 20-of-22 on field goals and made all 37 of his extra-point attempts for Miami in 2020, which was good enough to net him consensus All-American honors and the Lou Groza Award.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed Borregales as an undrafted free agent in 2021, but he remained on their practice squad once the season began. This offseason, he couldn't beat out Ryan Succop for the starting job.

Borregales will be plying his trade for the Orlando Guardians this spring.

This won't be the last opportunity head coaches have to tweak their squads ahead of the 2023 season. There was an open portion of the draft in which teams were permitted to make additional picks if they so choose. The XFL is also planning a supplemental draft in early 2023.

The league will kick games off on Feb. 18, six days after Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona.