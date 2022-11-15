Saints to Consider Starting Jameis Winston at QB Over Andy Dalton, Dennis Allen Says

AP Photo/Matt York

The New Orleans Saints fell to last place in the NFC South with Sunday's 20-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the team could be in for a major change.

Per ESPN's Katherine Terrell, Saints head coach Dennis Allen said Monday that he is consdering reinserting Jameis Winston as the starting quarterback over Andy Dalton for this week's game against the Los Angeles Rams, though a decision has not yet been made.

"I think we've gotta look at everything," Allen said. "Yeah, I think we've gotta look at everything. And that will be a process we go through today and tomorrow as we get ready for the Rams."

