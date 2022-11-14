Cardinals' Zach Ertz Reportedly Suffered Season-Ending Knee Injury vs. Rams

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Arizona Cardinals finally built some momentum during what has been a trying season with a 27-17 victory over the Los Angeles Rams, but it came at a price.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported tight end Zach Ertz will miss the rest of the campaign with a knee injury, calling it a "brutal reality for Arizona and its veteran."

Ertz had just one catch for 12 yards prior to the injury, which snapped a streak of two straight games with a touchdown.

The Stanford product has 47 catches for 406 yards and four touchdowns in 10 games this year and was one of Kyler Murray's go-to targets when DeAndre Hopkins was suspended for the first six games of the season.

Murray missed Sunday's win over the Rams, leaving the offense in Colt McCoy's hands.

Ertz was also solid for the Cardinals last season after they acquired him from the Philadelphia Eagles via trade, posting 56 catches for 574 yards and three touchdowns in 11 games.

The three-time Pro Bowler is 32 years old and likely closer to the end of his prime than the middle of it, making the injury—which will require a lengthy recovery process—all the more difficult to overcome.

Arizona will likely rely on Trey McBride at tight end during Ertz's absence. The rookie from Colorado State was a second-round pick this year and has four catches for 31 yards, one of which came against Los Angeles on Sunday.

The Cardinals are 4-6 and sitting in third place in the NFC West.