MLB Rookies of the Year 2022: Julio Rodríguez, Michael Harris II Win Al, NL Awards

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Seattle Mariners star Julio Rodríguez and Atlanta Braves star Michael Harris II were honored as the top rookies in the American and National Leagues on Monday.

Rodríguez topped the AL Rookie of the Year ballot in decisive fashion, collecting 29 first-place votes.

Harris had a somewhat slimmer 22-8 margin on teammate Spencer Strider for first-place votes in the NL Rookie of the Year voting.

Rodríguez was the heavy favorite in the American League after he established himself as a franchise cornerstone while helping guide Seattle to the playoffs for the first time since 2001.

The 21-year-old finished with 28 home runs, 75 RBI and a .284/.345/.509 slash line. Despite only appearing in 132 games, he was 21st in WAR (5.3) among position players and tied for 14th in wOBA (.366).

Beyond his contributions on the field, Rodríguez's youthful exuberance symbolized a new era for the Mariners. He's the organization's best young talent since Alex Rodriguez, and the comparisons to Ken Griffey Jr. are inescapable, though not embraced by the man himself.

"Quit comparing him to me," Griffey told The Athletic's Sam Blum in July. "Let that man create his own path."

The Mariners have already tied Rodríguez down with a 12-year, $209.3 million extension. He'll be calling the Pacific Northwest home for a long time, and there's no reason to believe the success he and the team enjoyed in 2022 represents a false dawn.

While the National League lacked a clear consensus pick, the Rookie of the Year battle was widely considered a two-horse race between Strider and Harris.

Strider wasted little time in becoming the ace of Atlanta's staff. In 131.2 innings the right-hander struck out 202 batters and posted a 1.83 FIP. According to Baseball Savant, he ranked in the 97th percentile in expected batting average (.179) and in the 96th percentile in expected slugging (.279).

Harris, meanwhile, provided an immediate impact after getting called up in May. The center fielder finished with an .853 OPS and a 135 OPS+ in 114 appearances. He helped the Braves lead the majors in slugging (.443) and isolated power (.190), per FanGraphs.

Atlanta acted quickly to reward both players for their efforts. Strider signed a six-year, $75 million extension, and Harris put pen to paper on an eight-year, $72 million deal.

The Braves have won five straight NL East titles, and their dominance of the division may not be winding down anytime soon.