Bills' Josh Allen Doesn't Believe Surgery is 'Necessary' for Elbow Injury

Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen believes he doesn't need surgery to repair the elbow injury that limited him for the second half of the season.

"We don't think an operation is necessary at this time," Allen told reporters.

Allen added that rest and recovery will help the injury, which will happen this offseason after the Bills were eliminated Sunday with a 27-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

The 26-year-old suffered a sprained UCL in his throwing elbow in November, and he admitted Monday it impacted him during the year despite not missing any time:

The Wyoming product originally suffered the injury late in the fourth quarter of Buffalo's 20-17 loss to the New York Jets on Nov. 6.

Given how much the Bills put on Allen's plate, it's remarkable he's been so durable throughout his NFL career. He hasn't missed a start since Week 11 of his rookie season, playing every regular-season game over the past four years.

The quarterback was an MVP candidate for much of the 2022 season, totaling 4,283 passing yards and 35 touchdowns plus 762 rushing yards and seven more scores. The superstar was a major reason Buffalo was considered a Super Bowl contender for much of the year.

After leading the squad to a first-round playoff win over the Miami Dolphins, Allen saw his season come to an end in the divisional round for the second year in a row. The Bills will now hope he can get healthy over the offseason and make a deeper run in 2023.