Israel Adesanya, Alex Pereira and the Real Winners and Losers from UFC 281

The polls have closed. The voting is complete.

The best fight of 2022 has occurred. And Dustin Poirier won it.

The fan favorite known as the "Diamond" was on the verge of a KO loss in the first round and was forced to elude a series of submissions in the second but rallied in the third for a dramatic choke-out of a bloodied, exhausted Michael Chandler in the culmination of a rivalry that had turned decidedly bitter.

The end came at 2:00 after Poirier rolled through Chandler's takedown slam to take his foe's back.

It was Chandler's third loss in five fights since arriving to the UFC in early 2021. But he's consistently produced action-packed instant classics, and the scrap with Poirier was no different thanks to a tumultuous first round in which he had Poirier badly hurt with a series of hard right hands before the Louisiana native got to his feet and had Chandler nearly out on his feet as the horn sounded.

Chandler's loss to Justin Gaethje at UFC 268 was widely considered 2021's best fight, and he'd already been the Fight of the Year front-runner for 2022 after KO'ing Tony Ferguson with a front kick in May.

"I couldn't see," Poirier said. "Good thing he throws looping shots. If he'd have thrown straight shots, he'd have probably gotten me out of there. He's very explosive."

Poirier seemingly started the second round on the verge of a KO win, but Chandler immediately went for a takedown, got him to the floor and kept him there for the entire five minutes thanks to positioning.

He was never able to lock in after several attempts at a rear-naked choke, however, which further drained him entering the third and again left him looking exhausted. Chandler did get Poirier up in the air at the start of the third and slammed him to the mat, but Poirier quickly spun through to a superior position and quickly went for his own rear-naked choke when he got Chandler’s back.

The fighters and their corners appeared to exchange words in the immediate aftermath, and Poirier angrily told referee Dan Miragliotta that Chandler had used an illegal fish-hook maneuver while he'd been chasing the choke submission in the second.

Cooler heads ultimately prevailed, though, and they bumped fists and congratulated each other before leaving the cage.

"He was a little bit more durable than I thought he would be," Poirier said. "I thought if I hurt him, he wouldn't be there."