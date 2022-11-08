Jeff Saturday's Hire as Colts HC Ripped by Execs: 'Never Seen Anything Like It'

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

NFL executives are just as perplexed as fans about the Indianapolis Colts' hiring of Jeff Saturday as their interim head coach.

“Never seen anything like it,” an executive told Jeff Howe of The Athletic. “Will never see anything like it again.”

Indianapolis hired Saturday, a longtime former Colts center who has no coaching experience above the high school level, to replace the fired Frank Reich on Monday. The decision drew widespread scorn from fans and the media alike, many of whom pointed out Saturday's lack of experience and the bad optics given the NFL's disappointing record of hiring Black coaches and others from historically excluded groups.

Since 2006, the NFL has reserved the right to flex games into primetime, though Fox and CBS can "protect" certain games. The league can flex games twice between Weeks 5-10 and then at any point it deems fit in Weeks 11-17. There is no Sunday night game in Week 18.

Disappointed Bengals fans can send their ire to Pittsburgh's moribund offense, which likely played a huge part in the NFL's decision. The Steelers are a disappointing 2-6 and have not scored more than 23 points in a game all season.

Meanwhile, the Chargers and Chiefs sit atop the AFC West and would be playoff teams if the season ended today. The NFL is not going to pass up many opportunities to put a Patrick Mahomes vs. Justin Herbert game on the largest possible stage; it's fair to wonder why this wasn't the originally selected Sunday night game.

The scheduling change will put the Chargers in primetime in back-to-back weeks, as they play this Sunday night against the San Francisco 49ers.

Kansas City and Los Angeles played its first regular-season matchup on Thursday Night Football in Week 2. The Chiefs will now play at least six primetime games in their 2022 schedule.