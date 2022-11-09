B/R NHL Staff Roundtable: Favorite Player Rivalries

1 of 5

AP Photo/Nick Wass

A good individual hockey rivalry usually has the makeup of two extremely talented players trying to match each other. Gretzky vs. Lemieux, Brodeur vs. Roy, and Yzerman vs. Sakic are among the most memorable in this regard.



But, for the most part, the comparisons of their talent are largely evaluated in the abstract rather than as a direct conflict. There were moments when they faced off against each other, and perhaps even in memorable playoff moments, but one's success didn't necessarily come from the other's failure on any given play.



This is why the best player rivalry is Alexander Ovechkin vs. Henrik Lundqvist. Sure, on a team level there is a healthy history between the two. Lundqvist faced the Capitals 42 times in the regular season, winning 22 of them.

The two faced off 33 times over the course of the five career playoff series; neither faced off against another team or player more times in their playoff careers. The Capitals won the first two, followed by three-straight Rangers series wins, and four of those five series went to seven games.



But what really defines the relationship is that it's the only notable rivalry that directly pitted one against the other. Ovechkin, an unstoppable force, was trying to penetrate an immovable wall, Lundqvist.

Every goal The Great Eight scored came at the expense of Lundqvist, and every stop by King Henrik was a blown opportunity for Ovi. It was a sum-zero rivalry, where one's success inherently demanded the other's failure.



Ovechkin scored some highlight-reel goals against Hank, while Lundqvist made his share of robberies. And while fans love a rivalry filled to the brim with animosity, these two future Hall of Famers battled each other with immense respect for the other's brilliance.

The top goal scorer and best netminder of a generation had several memorable moments against each other in heart-pounding playoff games, each having their own moments of success against the other.

- Adam Herman