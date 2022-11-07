Raiders Rumors: Sidney Jones IV expected to Sign Contract After Seahawks Release

AP Photo/Lachlan Cunningham

Cornerback Sidney Jones IV is expected to sign with the Las Vegas Raiders pending a physical, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Philadelphia Eagles selected the former University of Washington star with the No. 43 pick in the 2017 NFL draft. He tore his Achilles during Washington's pro day and played just one game during the 2017 season.

Jones played nine games (four starts) in 2018 as hamstring injuries sidelined him for nearly half the season.

In 2019, Jones played 12 games (four starts). In Sept. 2020, the Eagles waived Jones, who then immediately signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Jags traded Jones to the Seattle Seahawks in Aug. 2021 for a sixth-round draft pick. He played 16 games (11 starts) for Seattle and registered 66 tackles and 10 pass breakups.

Jones was benched in 2022, however, as Seattle went with rookie Tariq Woolen and Mike Jackson as their starting cornerbacks. The sixth-year pro missed time during training camp and preseason with a concussion.

The Seahawks waived Jones on Nov. 1, but it didn't take long for him to find a new team.

For his career, Jones has played 50 games (25 starts) with 147 tackles, four interceptions, 29 pass breakups and four tackles for loss.

He now joins a struggling Raiders team that fell to 2-6 after blowing a 17-0 deficit en route to a 27-20 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday. Las Vegas entered Sunday allowing the second-highest quarterback rating in the NFL, per Pro Football Reference.

The Raiders certainly hope Jones can help stop the bleeding on the back end after allowing Jags quarterback Trevor Lawrence to complete 25 of 31 passes for 235 yards.

Jones and the Raiders' next game will be Sunday at home versus the Indianapolis Colts.