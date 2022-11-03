Heat's Tyler Herro Traveled on Game-Winning 3-Point Shot vs. Kings, NBA Says

Issac Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images

The NBA's Last Two Minute Report for Wednesday's Sacramento Kings at Miami Heat game revealed that Heat shooting guard Tyler Herro should have been called for traveling prior to his game-winning three-pointer to cap a 110-107 victory.

"Herro (MIA) ends his dribble by gathering in the air and landing on both feet (although his left lands slightly before his right)," the report reads.

"When he moves his right foot, he establishes his left foot as his pivot foot, which he then lifts and replaces to the floor before taking his jump shot."

Herro, who nailed the shot with 1.8 seconds remaining, scored 13 of his game-high 26 points in the fourth quarter.

If Herro was called for the travel, the Kings would have gotten the ball with about four seconds remaining and the game tied at 107. They didn't have any timeouts left to reset, but overtime looked as if it would be their worst-case scenario.

Instead, the Kings found themselves down three needing to go full court for a tie. Matthew Dellavedova found Domantas Sabonis down court, but the big man committed an offensive foul that all but ended the matchup.

After the game, Kings head coach Mike Brown noted that Herro should have been called for a travel while also noting the lack of a whistle wasn't the reason they lost.

“Tyler Herro’s a great player,” Brown said, per Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel:

"But at the end, he traveled. He traveled on the last play, and I would not be doing my job if I didn’t come up here and protect my guys. My guys fought their behind off for close to 48 minutes, and to pump fake on a sidestep, a sidestep or hop, and then one-two and a shot and not make that call, to me, it’s just unbelievable.

"It’s not why we lost the game, although I don’t think we got a fair whistle. And I hope when the officials go back and look at the game, they could see it."

With the loss, the Kings fell to 2-5 on the year. The Heat improved to 4-5 after their second straight win.