Ray Guy, Raiders Legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer, Dies at 72

Focus on Sport/Getty Images

Pro Football Hall of Famer Ray Guy has died at the age of 72.

The University of Southern Mississippi, Guy's alma mater, announced he died on Thursday following a lengthy illness.

The Oakland Raiders made Guy the first punter ever selected in the first round of the NFL draft when they took him No. 23 overall in 1973.

During his 14-year NFL career, Guy was named to eight All-Pro teams and led the league in yards per punt three times. The Georgia native was named to the NFL's All-Decade team in the 1970s, the 75th anniversary all-time team in 1994 and 100th anniversary all-time team in 2019.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame inducted Guy as part of the 2014 class. He is the only pure punter to receive that honor.

The Augusta Sports Council established the Ray Guy Award in 2000, presented annually to the most outstanding punter in college football.

Guy played both defensive back and kicker for the Golden Eagles from 1969 to 1972. He recorded 18 interceptions during his college career.

Per SouthernMiss.com, Guy also threw a no-hitter as a member of the baseball team. He was selected in the Major League Baseball draft four times between 1969 and 1973, including by the Cincinnati Reds (twice), Houston Astros and Atlanta Braves.

Guy's No. 44 jersey is one of three that have been retired by Southern Mississippi, along with No. 4 for Brett Favre and No. 10 for Reggie Collier.