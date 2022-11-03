Ryan Reynolds Reportedly 'Very Interested' in Buying Senators in Potential Sale

Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

If you're enjoying Welcome to Wrexham, then perhaps you'll enjoy Welcome to Ottawa.

People's Ryan Parker reported Wednesday that actor Ryan Reynolds "is very interested in buying the Ottawa Senators should the NHL team ultimately be sold."

A representative for Reynolds declined to comment when asked by Parker about the story.

The 46-year-old didn't dismiss the idea when a Senators fan pleaded with him to buy the team:

Reynolds has already partnered with fellow actor Rob McElhenney to purchase Wrexham AFC, which competes in the English National League. They have turned their and the club's journey into an ongoing documentary series.

Sportico's Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams reported Tuesday the Senators' ownership regime is exploring a possible sale. Longtime owner Eugene Melnyk, who bought the franchise in 2003, died in March.

As much as Reynolds might like the idea of joining a potential ownership group, there's obviously a difference between investing £2 million to buy a Welsh soccer club and making a run at an NHL franchise. Kurt Badenhausen of Sportico valued the Senators at $655 million.

Reynolds might have to star in a lot more Deadpool sequels to make this happen.