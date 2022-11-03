Terence Crawford, Errol Spence Jr. Get into Argument on Twitter over Fight Talks

Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images

The drama never stops with Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr., who engaged in a heated argument on Twitter over their failed contract negotiations to set up a superfight.

Michael Benson of TalkSport took a screenshot of the exchange that included both boxers sharing their side of what went wrong when they were trying to agree to terms (warning: contains strong language):

After several years of rumors and speculation about a fight between arguably the two best boxers in the world, it looked like the match was finally going to happen.

ESPN's Mike Coppinger reported in September that both parties "agreed to all material terms for a fight for the undisputed welterweight championship" with a target date of Nov. 19 in Las Vegas.

Coppinger noted the contract was not signed because the lawyers for the two sides had to "clean up legal language" in the deal.

Two weeks after the agreement, Coppinger reported the fight was in jeopardy because of a "lingering dispute" related to money because Crawford was set to receive the smaller end of the payout.

"The issue: Crawford wants transparency related to event expenses since the contract contains no guaranteed purse, sources said," Coppinger wrote. "Since Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs) will earn a percentage of the net revenue, he wants the ability to approve expenses, sources said."

In the tweetstorm between the two, Spence noted his team gave Crawford "everything" he asked for. Crawford responded later that Spence "knew the fight wasn't going to be this year" and went on vacation with his family.

With that fight not taking place, Crawford took a bout against David Avanesyan for the WBO welterweight title on Dec. 10 in Omaha, Nebraska.

Spence has been teasing an announcement coming soon. The Truth's most recent fight was a TKO victory over Yordenis Ugás to retain the WBC and IBF welterweight titles and win the WBA welterweight title on April 16.