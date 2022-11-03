6 Trades We Wish Went Down at the 2022 NFL Trade Deadline

2 of 6

Courtney Culbreath/Getty Images

Perhaps fans in the NFC North are glad this didn't happen, but those who like elite offenses might have enjoyed seeing the Green Bay Packers give Aaron Rodgers a legitimate deep threat at the deadline.

The Packers' plan to simply replace one of the most prolific receivers in football with a cast of rookies (Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs), a careerlong secondary option (Allen Lazard) and aging veterans (Randall Cobb and Sammy Watkins) hasn't gone well.

The Rodgers-led passing attack is 26th in yards per pass (6.1) and Rodgers' QBR is at a career-low 38.9 through eight weeks.

Some of that falls on Rodgers. After all, he's the one with the massive contract, and it's up to him to get the most out of what he has.

However, it doesn't help that his top receiver, Lazard, is only on pace for 55 catches and 723 yards through eight weeks.

The trade deadline was an opportunity to get an upgrade. Brandin Cooks would have been an ideal target. The Packers were reportedly in the Chase Claypool market, offering a second-rounder, but the Steelers ultimately preferred the Bears' offer because they anticipate their second-round draft pick will be a better selection, per Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

There's not much that could be done about that, but the Houston Texans' Brandin Cooks would have made sense, too. Rodgers' ability to throw the deep ball would have been a much better use of Cooks' 4.33 speed than anything he'll do with the 1-5-1 Texans.

Houston and the Dallas Cowboys negotiated a deal that would have sent Cooks to Dallas up until the 4 p.m. deadline on Tuesday, per Ed Werder of ESPN. The Packers would have made more sense as a team that has to win now while Rodgers is still playing.