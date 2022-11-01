X

    Calvin Ridley Traded to Jaguars from Falcons amid Season-Long Suspension

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVNovember 1, 2022

    ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 03: Calvin Ridley #18 of the Atlanta Falcons runs with the ball after the catch against Kendall Fuller #29 of the Washington Football Team in the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
    Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

    The trades are continuing to come in fast and furious ahead of Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET trade deadline.

    The latest is something of a stunner, as the Atlanta Falcons dealt suspended wide receiver Calvin Ridley to the Jacksonville Jaguars for a series of conditional draft considerations, as outlined by the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport:

    Ian Rapoport @RapSheet

    There are conditions attached to this trade for Calvin Ridley. If he gets reinstated bye a date, it’s worth a 2023 5th, otherwise it's for a 6th. If he makes the team in 2024, it’s at least a 4th. If he hits play-time milestone, it’s a 3rd. If Jax get a long-term done, it’s a 2. <a href="https://t.co/RThnpL1ioO">https://t.co/RThnpL1ioO</a>

    Ridley, 27, was suspended at minimum for the entirety of the 2022 season in March after it was discovered he bet on NFL games in the 2021 campaign while he was on the non-football illness list and not playing.

    Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate

    Calvin Ridley is suspended in part because he bet the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Falcons?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Falcons</a> to beat the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Jaguars?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Jaguars</a> last season.<br><br>Now he's on the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Jaguars?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Jaguars</a>. Un-freakin-real.

    He cannot apply for reinstatement until Feb. 15, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

    His eventual return to action will give the Jaguars a dangerous, field-stretching option at wide receiver. Ridley's last full season came in 2020, when he posted 90 catches for 1,374 yards and nine touchdowns, emerging as one of the game's most potent playmakers.

    Josh Norris @JoshNorris

    The Jaguars have zero verticality to their offense this season<br><br>Some of that is playcalling. Some of that is talent.<br><br>Nothing to stretch the field. Nothing explosive.<br><br>Enter Calvin Ridley, who was 2nd in the NFL in 20+ yard targets in 2020 (36)

    Ian Wharton @NFLFilmStudy

    The Jags really need a bigger-play receiver moving forward after they overspent on mediocre options this offseason. Ridley can be that. <br><br>I like this bet. <a href="https://t.co/AG5mnutQ85">https://t.co/AG5mnutQ85</a>

    The duo of Ridley and Christian Kirk, paired with promising running back Travis Etienne Jr., will give Trevor Lawrence a solid suite of weapons. Tight end Evan Engram has also had a resurgent year in Jacksonville, though he'll be a free agent after the 2022 campaign.

    After a promising 2-1 start to the season, the Jags have lost five straight and once again find themselves in the running for the top overall pick in the NFL draft. Only the Houston Texans (1-5-1) and Detroit Lions (1-6) have worse records.

    Ridley won't be available to the Jags this season, and it remains to be seen if he'll be reinstated ahead of the 2023 campaign. But if or when he's able to play, he'll provide a pretty significant upgrade at wide receiver, a major plus for the ongoing development of Lawrence.

