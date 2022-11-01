Calvin Ridley Traded to Jaguars from Falcons amid Season-Long Suspension

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The trades are continuing to come in fast and furious ahead of Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET trade deadline.

The latest is something of a stunner, as the Atlanta Falcons dealt suspended wide receiver Calvin Ridley to the Jacksonville Jaguars for a series of conditional draft considerations, as outlined by the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport:

Ridley, 27, was suspended at minimum for the entirety of the 2022 season in March after it was discovered he bet on NFL games in the 2021 campaign while he was on the non-football illness list and not playing.

He cannot apply for reinstatement until Feb. 15, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

His eventual return to action will give the Jaguars a dangerous, field-stretching option at wide receiver. Ridley's last full season came in 2020, when he posted 90 catches for 1,374 yards and nine touchdowns, emerging as one of the game's most potent playmakers.

The duo of Ridley and Christian Kirk, paired with promising running back Travis Etienne Jr., will give Trevor Lawrence a solid suite of weapons. Tight end Evan Engram has also had a resurgent year in Jacksonville, though he'll be a free agent after the 2022 campaign.

After a promising 2-1 start to the season, the Jags have lost five straight and once again find themselves in the running for the top overall pick in the NFL draft. Only the Houston Texans (1-5-1) and Detroit Lions (1-6) have worse records.

Ridley won't be available to the Jags this season, and it remains to be seen if he'll be reinstated ahead of the 2023 campaign. But if or when he's able to play, he'll provide a pretty significant upgrade at wide receiver, a major plus for the ongoing development of Lawrence.