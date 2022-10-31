Derrick Henry Ties Adrian Peterson, O.J. Simpson for Most 200-Yard Rushing Games

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry rushed for 200 or more yards for a sixth time in Sunday's 17-10 win over the Houston Texans, matching an NFL record set by Adrian Peterson and O.J. Simpson.

Henry finished with 219 yards and two touchdowns as the Titans employed a ball-control strategy in rookie quarterback Malik Willis' first NFL start. Tennessee ran the ball 45 times against only 10 passes, with Henry toting the rock a season-high 32 times.

The performance also marked Henry's fourth straight 200-yard game against the Texans, an NFL record for the most such performances against one opponent.

Coming off a foot injury that cost him the final nine games of the 2021 regular season and made him look like a shell of himself in the playoffs, Henry has re-emerged as one of the NFL's most dominant runners. He'll likely leave Week 8 third in rushing behind Saquon Barkley and Nick Chubb (he's 15 yards ahead of Chubb heading into Cleveland's Monday night game against Cincinnati), helping lead the Titans to a 5-2 record.

Tennessee, picked by many to regress this season, now looks like a mortal lock for its third straight AFC South title. No other team in the division is better than .500, and the rest of the division combined has six wins to the Titans' five.

A lot of the thanks for that can be attributed to Henry's brilliance.