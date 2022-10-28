Cowboys' Jerry Jones Says Free Agent Odell Beckham Jr. 'Is a Player I Admire a Lot'

AP Photo/Alex Menendez

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones praised Odell Beckham Jr. as the free-agent wide receiver continues to recover from a torn ACL suffered during the Super Bowl in February.

Jones referenced OBJ's remarkable one-handed catch against the Cowboys in 2014 during his comments Friday on 105.3 The Fan (via Jon Machota of The Athletic).

"He made the greatest catch I've seen, other than the one Dez [Bryant] made for the touchdown against Green Bay," Jones said. "Bottom line is, Odell is a player that I admire a lot."

Beckham, who began his career as a member of the New York Giants, has enjoyed plenty of success against Dallas in the past. He's recorded 40 catches for 558 yards and seven touchdowns in eight regular-season appearances against America's Team.

In 2020, the three-time Pro Bowler discussed his family's Cowboys fandom.

"All of my family grew up in Texas so they are all huge Cowboy fans," Beckham said. "It has always been kind of a funny story with them as far as being in New York and them being in Dallas. I do not have any animosity, hate or rivalry with them."

Beckham still doesn't have a firm timetable for his return from the knee injury, but he wants to "assess his options" once healthy before signing to ensure he's joining a title contender for the final stages of the season, per Jeff Howe of The Athletic.

The Cowboys, who own a 5-2 record, could fall into that category, but whether they're in the market for another receiver is unclear.

Dallas is operating with CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup and Noah Brown in three-wide sets, and James Washington could return from a foot injury during the season's second half.

Beckham could provide an upgrade as a No. 2 option behind Lamb if he quickly returns to peak form, but adding another target for quarterback Dak Prescott probably isn't atop the front office's to-do list.

Dallas is back in action Sunday when it hosts the Chicago Bears before heading into its bye week.