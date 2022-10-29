5 Bold Predictions for the 2022 NFL Trade Deadline

5 Bold Predictions for the 2022 NFL Trade DeadlineOctober 29, 2022
The 2022 NFL trade deadline is at 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Nov. 1, so time is running out for teams that are looking to make one last major addition to their roster.
Last year, the deadline was relatively quiet. However, the Los Angeles Rams traded second- and third-round picks to the Denver Broncos for Von Miller, who helped them eventually win the Super Bowl.
A few teams have already swung notable deals this year. The San Francisco 49ers sent four draft picks to the Carolina Panthers for star running back Christian McCaffrey. The New York Jets acquired running back James Robinson after Breece Hall's knee injury. On Wednesday, the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles added to their pass-rushing arsenal by trading for Robert Quinn.
There are still some major moves that could go down, though. Here's a look at five bold predictions as we wait out the final few days for teams to make a deal.
Dallas Cowboys Trade for CB Greedy Williams
The Dallas Cowboys have every reason to be a buyer at the deadline. They are 5-2 even though backup quarterback Cooper Rush had to start five games in place of Dak Prescott.
It might be difficult for the Cowboys to catch up to the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC East, but it isn't impossible. Either way, they should be a playoff contender thanks to one of the league's best defenses.
That defense suffered a major blow last week with the loss of cornerback Jourdan Lewis, though. Lewis suffered a Lisfranc injury in Week 7 that will end his season and leave the Cowboys in need of more secondary depth.
A few options could make sense on the trade market. Seattle Seahawks cornerback Sidney Jones IV has seen a reduced role, which might mean he's available. The Washington Commanders have relegated William Jackson III to spot duty, so he should be gettable, too.
Cleveland Browns cornerback Greedy Williams has more upside than either of them, though. He played in 16 games last season and allowed a completion percentage of only 55.2 and a passer rating of 74.0.
Williams has played in only two games this year, and he's in the final year of his contract. Brad Stainbrook of 247Sports reported the Browns are listening to trade calls for him.
After giving up five picks to acquire quarterback Deshaun Watson, the Browns could aim to recoup some of those picks by trading away Williams, whom they aren't utilizing much anyway.
Green Bay Packers Trade for WR Brandin Cooks
Seven games into the post-Davante Adams era, it has become abundantly clear that the Green Bay Packers need more help at wide receiver.
The Packers are 3-4, and their offense ranks 23rd leaguewide in scoring, 24th in yards per pass attempt and 17th in passing yards per game. Allen Lazard, who leads the team with 340 receiving yards, suffered a shoulder injury against the Washington Commanders this past weekend and was spotted in a sling afterward.
Several wide receivers could be available to the Packers ahead of the trade deadline. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported teams have inquired about the Chase Claypool of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Jerry Jeudy of the Denver Broncos and Brandin Cooks of the Houston Texans.
Claypool and Jeudy would be great additions, but they both have one year left on their rookie contracts and are working with new quarterbacks. Their teams are likely to hang onto them for now unless a suitor bowls them over with a blockbuster offer.
Cooks, meanwhile, should be far more gettable. Not only does he have the game-breaking speed that could help the Packers' receiving corps, but his pricy contract runs through 2024, giving the rebuilding Texans motivation to deal him.
Aaron Wilson of KPRC2 reported the Packers, Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Rams have inquired about trading for Cooks. The Chiefs' trade for Kadarius Toney on Thursday likely takes them out of the running, while the Rams could use pass-rushing help more than anything.
That leaves the Packers as the most logical fit for Cooks.
Las Vegas Raiders Trade for OT Isaiah Wynn
At 2-4, the Las Vegas Raiders aren't your typical buyers at the deadline. However, the 4-3 Los Angeles Chargers would have the last AFC wild-card spot if the playoffs started today, so it isn't as though the Raiders' season is over.
The Raiders' four losses have come by a combined 14 points, while they have two relatively comfortable wins over the Denver Broncos and Houston Texans. The offensive line remains an issue, though.
The Raiders are still looking for answers at right tackle. Jermaine Eluemunor is starting at that spot now, but he has given up two sacks and drawn five penalties on 267 snaps, per Pro Football Focus.
New England Patriots tackle Isaiah Wynn has posted similar numbers this season, but his ceiling has been proven to be much higher. He has allowed three sacks and been called for eight penalties on 330 snaps this year, but he earned a 74.9 PFF grade across 915 snaps in 2021 and was even better in 2020.
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick benched Wynn in Week 6, and Mike Girardi of NFL Network reported the Patriots have received calls about him. Reuniting him with first-year Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels could be beneficial for all parties.
Los Angeles Rams Trade for Edge Bradley Chubb
The Los Angeles Rams know how much adding an elite-pass rusher can impact a defense.
Around this time last year, they traded for Von Miller, who helped them hoist the Lombardi Trophy at the end of the season. Miller left to sign with the Buffalo Bills in free agency this offseason, and the Rams' pass rush has struggled ever since.
The Rams are 31st in pressure percentage at 12.9 percent. It's scary to think what that number would look like without defensive tackle Aaron Donald, who has four sacks, a team-high six quarterback hits and a hurry. Bobby Wagner and Jalen Ramsey are the only other Rams players with more than one sack.
That kind of ineptitude on the edge is cause for a big swing in the trade market, especially for a franchise that's known to be aggressive. Denver Broncos pass-rusher Bradley Chubb is the best option who might still be available.
The 26-year-old is currently in the final year of his rookie contract. Spotrac projects his market value to be around $13.3 million in average annual salary.
The Broncos gave Randy Gregory a five-year, $70 million contract in the offseason, so they might be lukewarm on giving another pass-rusher a big-money deal. They also just spent a second-round pick on Nik Bonitto and moved Baron Browning to the edge.
The Broncos' 2-5 start could have them thinking about selling, and Chubb should bring back at least one first-round pick based on his age and production (he already has 5.5 sacks this season). The Rams clearly value production over the potential of picks, so this pairing would make sense.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Trade for RB Kareem Hunt
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in dire need of a shot in the arm. The Cleveland Browns have a player who could help them recoup draft capital in running back Kareem Hunt.
Leonard Fournette has been unable to get going behind a Bucs offensive line that has struggled on the interior. Still, the Bucs leaned on him heavily early in the season, with Fournette registering over 20 carries in three of the team's first six games.
Over the past two games, he has just 17 total carries and has averaged a paltry 2.5 yards per attempt.
The lack of production isn't all on Fournette, and the offensive line certainly deserves some of the blame. However, it's clear that Fournette alone isn't the answer to the ailing run game.
The Buccaneers would benefit from a second back who could take some of the work from Fournette. Rookie tailback Rachaad White, who's averaging only 2.7 yards per carry and 5.5 yards per target in the passing game, has failed to seize that role.
Hunt requested a trade in the summer, but the Browns declined. He's set to become a free agent in 2023, and the two sides have yet to agree to an extension.
The Browns are light on draft capital after trading for quarterback Deshaun Watson this offseason. With Nick Chubb leading the backfield and D'Ernest Johnson having rushed for more than 500 yards last season, the Browns should consider Hunt expendable.