5 Bold Predictions for the 2022 NFL Trade Deadline

The Dallas Cowboys have every reason to be a buyer at the deadline. They are 5-2 even though backup quarterback Cooper Rush had to start five games in place of Dak Prescott.

It might be difficult for the Cowboys to catch up to the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC East, but it isn't impossible. Either way, they should be a playoff contender thanks to one of the league's best defenses.

That defense suffered a major blow last week with the loss of cornerback Jourdan Lewis, though. Lewis suffered a Lisfranc injury in Week 7 that will end his season and leave the Cowboys in need of more secondary depth.

A few options could make sense on the trade market. Seattle Seahawks cornerback Sidney Jones IV has seen a reduced role, which might mean he's available. The Washington Commanders have relegated William Jackson III to spot duty, so he should be gettable, too.

Cleveland Browns cornerback Greedy Williams has more upside than either of them, though. He played in 16 games last season and allowed a completion percentage of only 55.2 and a passer rating of 74.0.

Williams has played in only two games this year, and he's in the final year of his contract. Brad Stainbrook of 247Sports reported the Browns are listening to trade calls for him.

After giving up five picks to acquire quarterback Deshaun Watson, the Browns could aim to recoup some of those picks by trading away Williams, whom they aren't utilizing much anyway.