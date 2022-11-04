B/R NHL Roundtable: Sabres or Golden Knights - Which Team Won the Jack Eichel Trade?

0 of 4

AP Photo/John Locher

There's nothing that gets fans more riled up than trade analysis.

One team has to be crowned the winner, and one team has to take the "L." But in the case of the Jack Eichel trade between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Buffalo Sabres, the argument can be made that both teams have made out well.

Powered by Eichel as the team's long-elusive No. 1 center, Vegas sits atop the Western Conference and appears to have put last year's playoff-less disappointment in the rearview mirror.

Meanwhile in Buffalo, the Sabres are off to an unexpectedly strong start to the season and building a young, competitive core behind the assets received in the deal for Eichel, including forwards Peyton Krebs and Alex Tuch.

In honor of the one-year trade anniversary, the B/R NHL staff got together for a special roundtable to determine winners and losers a year into the deal.

