World Series 2022: Full Schedule, TV Info, Start Times for Phillies vs. Astros

Rob Tringali/MLB Photos via Getty Images

The waiting may be the hardest part for the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros.

With Philadelphia wrapping up its National League Championship Series win over the San Diego Padres in five games and Houston sweeping the New York Yankees in the American League Championship Series, there will be a four-day break before the World Series begins.

The schedule for the Fall Classic was released in full Monday:

Game 1: Friday, Oct. 28 in Houston at 8:03 p.m. ET on Fox

Game 2: Saturday, Oct. 29 in Houston at 8:03 p.m. ET on Fox

Game 3: Monday, Oct. 31 in Philadelphia at 8:03 p.m. ET on Fox

Game 4: Tuesday, Nov. 1 in Philadelphia at 8:03 p.m. ET on Fox

Game 5 (if necessary): Wednesday, Nov. 2 in Philadelphia at 8:03 p.m. ET on Fox

Game 6 (if necessary): Friday, Nov. 4 in Houston at 8:03 p.m. ET on Fox

Game 7 (if necessary): Saturday, Nov. 5 in Houston at 8:03 p.m. ET on Fox

This is nothing new for the Astros.

They have been to four of the last six World Series and even beat the Yankees in three of the ALCS matchups to make it that far. However, they lost in the 2019 World Series to the Washington Nationals and the 2021 Fall Classic to the Atlanta Braves.

Philadelphia doesn't have that type of experience to fall back on given this is the team's first trip to the World Series since the 2009 campaign, but it looked anything but intimidated by the moment while cruising past the Padres in the NLCS after defeating the St. Louis Cardinals in the Wild Card Series and the Braves in the Division Series.

The Phillies have yet to lose a postseason home game in front of raucous atmospheres at Citizens Bank Park, and that puts the pressure firmly on the Astros' side at the start of the series.

If Philadelphia can find a way to split the first two games in Houston, it would have the opportunity to do just what it did against San Diego and win three straight at home to take the series.

From a fan's perspective, it is difficult to script a better matchup with plenty of star power to go around with names such as Bryce Harper, Zack Wheeler, Aaron Nola, Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman and Justin Verlander, among others.

There is also an underdog story with a Phillies team that finished in third place in the National League East facing a powerhouse Astros club that has dominated the league of late.

It all starts Friday as Houston attempts to defend home-field advantage against a team that is playing its best baseball of the season.