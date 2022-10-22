X

    NFL Rumors: Brian Burns Drawing Trade Interest from Eagles, Rams, Chiefs at Deadline

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVOctober 22, 2022

    ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 03: Brian Burns #53 of the Carolina Panthers celebrates against the Dallas Cowboys during an NFL game at AT&T Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)
    Cooper Neill/Getty Images

    Multiple teams have reportedly expressed interest in Carolina Panthers pass-rusher Brian Burns amid the team's firesale.

    During an appearance Saturday on SportsCenter, ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler said the Los Angeles Rams, Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs are among the teams that have inquired about Burns.

    Carolina has already made some significant moves this season, firing head coach Matt Rhule before trading wide receiver Robbie Anderson to the Arizona Cardinals and running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers.

