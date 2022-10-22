NFL Rumors: Brian Burns Drawing Trade Interest from Eagles, Rams, Chiefs at Deadline

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Multiple teams have reportedly expressed interest in Carolina Panthers pass-rusher Brian Burns amid the team's firesale.

During an appearance Saturday on SportsCenter, ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler said the Los Angeles Rams, Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs are among the teams that have inquired about Burns.

Carolina has already made some significant moves this season, firing head coach Matt Rhule before trading wide receiver Robbie Anderson to the Arizona Cardinals and running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers.

