X

    NBA Twitter Praises John Wall for Clippers Debut in Win vs. Lakers

    Adam WellsOctober 21, 2022

    SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 03: John Wall #11 of the Los Angeles Clippers points during the first half of the preseason game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Climate Pledge Arena on October 03, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. The Los Angeles Clippers won 102-97. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)
    Alika Jenner/Getty Images

    The Los Angeles Clippers passed their first test of the 2022-23 season with a 103-97 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night.

    While most of the attention in the game was understandably on the return of Kawhi Leonard, it was John Wall who stole the show in the victory.

    Playing in his first game since April 23, 2021, Wall's 15 points was tied with Paul George for most on the Clippers. The five-time All-Star went 7-of-15 from the field with four rebounds and three assists in 25 minutes off the bench.

    LA Clippers @LAClippers

    .<a href="https://twitter.com/JohnWall?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JohnWall</a> in attack mode! <a href="https://t.co/2i8XWDsS5y">pic.twitter.com/2i8XWDsS5y</a>

    It was fair to wonder what Wall had left in the tank. He sat out the entire 2021-22 campaign with the Houston Rockets when the two sides were unable to work out a buyout and a trade did not materialize during the season.

    Over the past three years starting with 2019-20, Wall has been limited to just 40 games because of injuries and his standoff with the Rockets.

    For at least one game, Wall was able to remind people of the things he's still capable of doing at the age of 32.

    Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

    it's going to get buried by the lede of this game but John Wall looks f**king awesome.

    NBA Twitter Praises John Wall for Clippers Debut in Win vs. Lakers
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Jamal Cristopher @JamCristopher

    Biggest takeaway for me is kawhi leonard and John wall physically looked really good to me. We move

    kuz @kylekuzma

    John wall

    Juan 🇸🇻 @LOLL________

    John Wall almost had his leg amputated and came back better than Russ

    Hanif Abdurraqib @NifMuhammad

    so good to see John Wall not only back on the floor but also playing with some burst/explosiveness. Rooting for him in such a big way.

    Dialante @Deetalksalot

    Washington Wizards fans finally being able to watch John Wall shine on the national stage with an elite surrounding team.

    GOWIE @DaKidGowie

    Lakers have 3 point guards and John Wall outperformed all of them. Imagine that… 😂 <a href="https://t.co/59Gn4VCMh5">pic.twitter.com/59Gn4VCMh5</a>

    𝙃𝙚𝙖𝙩𝘾𝙪𝙡𝙩𝙪𝙧𝙚🔥 @WadexFlash

    John Wall in his first game back tonight: <a href="https://t.co/R9JzotwYhB">pic.twitter.com/R9JzotwYhB</a>

    No team went more all-in to try winning this season than the Clippers. They have the highest payroll in the league and built arguably the deepest roster. Wall, Robert Covington, Nicolas Batum and Luke Kennard are coming off the bench.

    Leonard was used off the bench in this game as he works his way back into form after missing all of last season recovering from a torn ACL.

    The Clippers beat the Lakers without playing anywhere near their best basketball. They committed 21 turnovers in the game. George had a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds, but he shot just 4-of-12 from the field with five turnovers.

    But it didn't matter because the Clippers bench, led by Leonard and Wall, took advantage of an overmatched Lakers team.

    If Wall can play at this level for the entire season, the Clippers are going to be even more formidable than they looked on paper.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.