NBA Twitter Praises John Wall for Clippers Debut in Win vs. Lakers

Alika Jenner/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Clippers passed their first test of the 2022-23 season with a 103-97 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night.

While most of the attention in the game was understandably on the return of Kawhi Leonard, it was John Wall who stole the show in the victory.

Playing in his first game since April 23, 2021, Wall's 15 points was tied with Paul George for most on the Clippers. The five-time All-Star went 7-of-15 from the field with four rebounds and three assists in 25 minutes off the bench.

It was fair to wonder what Wall had left in the tank. He sat out the entire 2021-22 campaign with the Houston Rockets when the two sides were unable to work out a buyout and a trade did not materialize during the season.

Over the past three years starting with 2019-20, Wall has been limited to just 40 games because of injuries and his standoff with the Rockets.

For at least one game, Wall was able to remind people of the things he's still capable of doing at the age of 32.

No team went more all-in to try winning this season than the Clippers. They have the highest payroll in the league and built arguably the deepest roster. Wall, Robert Covington, Nicolas Batum and Luke Kennard are coming off the bench.

Leonard was used off the bench in this game as he works his way back into form after missing all of last season recovering from a torn ACL.

The Clippers beat the Lakers without playing anywhere near their best basketball. They committed 21 turnovers in the game. George had a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds, but he shot just 4-of-12 from the field with five turnovers.

But it didn't matter because the Clippers bench, led by Leonard and Wall, took advantage of an overmatched Lakers team.

If Wall can play at this level for the entire season, the Clippers are going to be even more formidable than they looked on paper.