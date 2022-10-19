Charley Trippi, NFL and College Football Hall of Famer, Dies at 100

AP Photo/David Goldman

Charley Trippi, a Georgia Bulldogs legend who was inducted into both the College Football Hall of Fame and Pro Football Hall of Fame, died Wednesday at the age of 100.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest athletes ever to suit up for the Bulldogs, Trippi primarily played running back but also was versatile enough to see time at quarterback, defensive back, punter and return specialist.

As a freshman at Georgia in 1942, Trippi helped lead the team to an 11-1 record and a consensus national championship. He followed up with a stellar showing in the 1943 Rose Bowl victory over UCLA.

Trippi put his college football career on hold to serve in the military during World War II. He missed the 1943 and 1944 seasons, as well as the first five games in 1945.

He capped his college career in 1946 by leading the Bulldogs to an undefeated season and win over North Carolina in the Sugar Bowl. Trippi earned the Maxwell Award, Walter Camp Memorial Award, a unanimous All-America selection and a second-place finish in Heisman Trophy voting behind Army's Glenn Davis.

Trippi was the No. 1 overall pick in the 1945 NFL Draft but didn't join the league until 1947. He played for the Chicago Cardinals for the entirety of his pro career until he retired in 1955. The team won an NFL championship in his rookie season. He went on to earn two Pro Bowl selections and All-Pro honors twice.

In addition to his outstanding career on the gridiron, Trippi was also an All-American baseball player for Georgia and played in the minors for the Atlanta Crackers of the Southern Association. Multiple MLB teams courted him, but negotiations ended when he joined the NFL.

Prior to his death, Trippi was the oldest living member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and only the second Hall of Famer to live to 100. He remains one of only four Georgia players ever to have his jersey retired.