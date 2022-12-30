Cowboys' Dak Prescott 'in Good Shape' After Knee-Injury Scare, Jerry Jones Says

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones downplayed a potential knee injury suffered by quarterback Dak Prescott during Thursday night's 27-13 win over the Tennessee Titans.

Prescott appeared to injure his knee on a hit by Titans defensive lineman DeMarcus Walker in the second quarter, leading to his second interception of the game, but he was able to return and finish the second half.

Jones told 105.3 The Fan the following about Prescott's ailment: "He's in good shape. He might have hyperextended it a little bit. We were checking with the sideline and we knew he was going to be good."

It didn't appear as though Prescott showed any ill effects, as he threw for 282 yards, two touchdowns and two picks on 29-of-41 passing in the win.

Prescott, 29, missed five games in September and October after fracturing his right thumb in a Week 1 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Cooper Rush stepped up and played admirably in his stead, throwing for 1,020 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions in parts of six games while completing 57.7 percent of his passes.

The Cowboys went 4-1 in his five starts, though his three interceptions in a 26-17 loss against the Philadelphia Eagles in a crucial NFC East showdown in Week 6 was a reminder that he is Prescott's backup for a reason.

Nonetheless, Rush held down the fort in Prescott's absence.

With Prescott leading the way, the Cowboys have won six of their past seven games and are now 12-4 on the season.

Their chances of winning the NFC East once looked dead in the water, but the division-leading Philadelphia Eagles are 13-2 after last week's loss to the Cowboys, and quarterback Jalen Hurts is uncertain to play this week against the New Orleans Saints because of a shoulder injury.

If the Eagles win this week, then the Cowboys can sit Prescott next week and allow him to rest before the playoffs, but if the Eagles lose, the Cowboys may not have that luxury with the NFC East still up for grabs.