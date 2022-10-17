Jordan Poyer Took 15-Hour Car Ride to Bills vs. Chiefs Game Because of Rib Injury

Jason Hanna/Getty Images

Josh Allen will make the most headlines for leading his Buffalo Bills to a 24-20 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, but safety Jordan Poyer went the extra mile to make sure he took the field.

The extra mile on the road, that is.

According to Jon Scott of Spectrum News Buffalo, Poyer was not medically cleared to fly with the team because of a rib injury. Rather than sitting the contest out, he traveled 15 hours by car to Kansas City to take the field.

James Palmer of NFL Network noted Poyer used a car service—and will have to use it to get back as well.

He earned the respect of his teammates in the process:

Poyer finished with four tackles in the contest as Buffalo's defense kept Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense in relative check with just 20 points. Taron Johnson's interception of Mahomes in the final seconds all but clinched the win for the visitors.

Next up for the 5-1 Bills is a bye week, so Poyer will have some extra time for his rib to heal and to make it back to Buffalo.