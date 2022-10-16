NASCAR at Las Vegas 2022 Results: Joey Logano Wins, Clinches Spot in Championship 4

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Welcome to the Championship 4, Joey Logano.

The veteran driver clinched his spot Sunday, winning the South Point 400 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway after holding off Ross Chastain.

Kyle Busch, Chase Briscoe and Denny Hamlin rounded out the top five.

