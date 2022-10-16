X

    NASCAR at Las Vegas 2022 Results: Joey Logano Wins, Clinches Spot in Championship 4

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVOctober 16, 2022

    LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 16: Joey Logano, driver of the #22 Shell Pennzoil Ford, leads the field during the NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on October 16, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
    Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

    Welcome to the Championship 4, Joey Logano.

    The veteran driver clinched his spot Sunday, winning the South Point 400 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway after holding off Ross Chastain.

    NASCAR on NBC @NASCARonNBC

    RETWEET to congratulate <a href="https://twitter.com/joeylogano?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@joeylogano</a> for WINNING at <a href="https://twitter.com/LVMotorSpeedway?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@LVMotorSpeedway</a>!<br><br>Here's his winning move to secure a Championship 4 spot. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NASCARPlayoffs?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NASCARPlayoffs</a> <a href="https://t.co/MrsdzTCDPq">pic.twitter.com/MrsdzTCDPq</a>

    Kyle Busch, Chase Briscoe and Denny Hamlin rounded out the top five.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

