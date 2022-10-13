Fantasy Alert: Commanders' Brian Robinson Reportedly Expected to Start vs. Bears

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson is on track to start Thursday night's game against the Chicago Bears, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo.

Robinson made his 2022 season debut in a 21-17 Week 5 loss to the Tennessee Titans. He missed Washington's first four games after he was shot twice during an attempted robbery in August.

As expected, Robinson had a limited role in his first appearance back. He ran for 22 yards on nine carries while playing 29 percent of the Commanders' offensive snaps.

"It was a good thing," head coach Ron Rivera told reporters of Robinson's comeback. "The hard part about it was anytime Brian was in the game they were teeing off. Now that part of it is over, and he played. You know he's ready to roll."

Washington has been leaning on Antonio Gibson as its primary ball-carrier, and Gibson hasn't exactly excelled in the role. He has gone for 179 yards and two touchdowns on the ground while averaging 3.2 yards per carry.

Prior to Thursday's news, Rivera alluded to a change in the backfield hierarchy:

Fantasy managers have been waiting for the change. Robinson is already rostered in 62 percent of Yahoo Sports leagues.

If he's available in your league, adding the 2022 third-round pick would be a good idea because this might be your last shot before he's subject to waiver claims. Just wait on inserting him into your lineup, though, until you have a better idea of how he'll perform in a starting role.