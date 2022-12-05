Report: Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa Expected to Start vs. Chargers After Ankle Injury

Icon Sportswire

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is expected to start in next week's game against the Los Angeles Chargers despite suffering an ankle injury in a 33-17 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Although it's not clear what the extent of the injury is, Pelissero reported it's not believed to be "significant" and that Tagovailoa could have returned to the game if necessary.

In fact, Tagovialoa told reporters after the game that he felt "as good as I can."

Tagovialoa was placed in concussion protocol after suffering a scary injury and being stretchered off the field on Sept. 29 against the Cincinnati Bengals. The 24-year-old was forced to miss the team's Week 5 loss to the New York Jets, but he managed to return to the field and resume throwing ahead of the Week 6 game vs. the Minnesota Vikings.

The Dolphins removed Tagovailoa from the injury report ahead of their Week 7 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football.

Through 10 games this season, Tagovailoa completed 68.1 percent of his passes, piling up 2,859 yards and 21 touchdowns. More importantly, he has played a big part in the Dolphins having an 8-4 record.

Thanks to his impressive performance this season, Tagovailoa has removed any questions as to whether he was the right quarterback for Miami. He had been involved in trade talks during the offseason while the Dolphins reportedly pursued a trade for Deshaun Watson.

Any injury to Tagovailoa at this point in the season would significantly impact Miami's Super Bowl chances. Fortunately for Tagovailoa and the Dolphins, it appears as though he will not have to miss any time because of the ankle injury.