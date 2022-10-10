Report: Panthers' Baker Mayfield Out Multiple Weeks with Injury; P.J. Walker to Start

Eakin Howard/Getty Images

Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield will miss time after being diagnosed with a high-ankle sprain, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

A source told ESPN's Adam Schefter that Mayfield is expected to miss "at least a couple weeks."

He suffered the injury in Sunday's loss to the San Francisco 49ers and was wearing a walking boot after the game. P.J. Walker replaced the starter on the contest's final drive with the Panthers trailing by 22 points.

Walker is slated to start at quarterback until Mayfield returns. The 27-year-old has made 10 NFL appearances, including two starts, with Carolina.

Sam Darnold remains a long-term option for the Panthers, although he's been recovering from a high-ankle sprain suffered in August and is not ready to return.



Mayfield has been willing to play through injuries in the past, starting 14 games in 2021 despite suffering a shoulder fracture and torn labrum. He started all 16 games in each of the previous two seasons.

The 27-year-old has struggled even when healthy in 2022, however, totaling just four touchdowns and four interceptions for a 71.9 passer rating.

Carolina acquired Mayfield in an offseason trade with the Cleveland Browns, but the 2018 No. 1 overall pick has not lived up to expectations.