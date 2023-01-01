Dolphins Rumors: Teddy Bridgewater's Injury Believed to Be Broken Finger

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is believed to have suffered a broken finger in his throwing hand during Sunday's 23-21 loss to the New England Patriots, per ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio.

Bridgewater suffered the injury late in the third quarter when his hand hit the helmet of Patriots defender Josh Uche on a pick-six by Kyle Dugger. He completed 12-of-19 passes for 161 yards and one touchdown against one interception before exiting.

Rookie Skylar Thompson finished the game for Miami, completing 12-of-21 passes for 104 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Losing Bridgewater would be a tough blow for the Dolphins, who are without starting signal-caller Tua Tagovailoa due to a concussion. Additionally, the team is still in the AFC playoff picture at 8-8.

Bridgewater, who has appeared in five games this season, also started a Week 5 loss to the New York Jets while Tagovailoa was sidelined with a concussion. However, he exited that matchup on Miami's first drive after taking a big hit and was placed in the NFL's concussion protocol.

Bridgewater was not allowed to return to that game because he exhibited ataxia, which is impaired balance or coordination. If a player exhibits ataxia, he is ruled out for the remainder of the game under the NFL's updated concussion protocols.

Thompson replaced Bridgewater, and he completed 19-of-33 passes for 166 yards and one interception.

If both Bridgewater and Tagovailoa are sidelined for the team's regular-season finale against the Jets next weekend, Thompson figures to receive the call with Miami's playoff hopes on the line.

The Dolphins selected Thompson in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL draft out of Kansas State.