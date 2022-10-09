X

    Ex-NFL DE Greg Hardy KOs Mike Cook in Boxing Debut in 1st Fight Since UFC Exit

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVOctober 9, 2022

    Greg Hardy sits during a break in a heavyweight mixed martial arts bout against Ben Sosoli, Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at UFC Fight Night in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
    AP Photo/Elise Amendola

    Greg Hardy impressed in his professional boxing debut, defeating Mike Cook with a second-round knockout.

    Matty Betss @MattyBetss

    Greg Hardy by 2nd rd KO <a href="https://t.co/QsAnLVhjCY">pic.twitter.com/QsAnLVhjCY</a>

    Hardy transitioned to boxing after his MMA career began to stall. The former NFL defensive end lost three straight UFC matches from 2020-22, all by knockout, before being removed from the UFC roster in March.

    He signed a multi-fight deal with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship in June.

    "I'm back and ready to knock everyone out in the baddest promotion there is," Hardy said at the time.

    The 34-year-old came through in his first fight, knocking out a competitor also making his boxing debut at the Black Sheep Boxing Promotions event in Delray Beach, Fla.

