Ex-NFL DE Greg Hardy KOs Mike Cook in Boxing Debut in 1st Fight Since UFC Exit

AP Photo/Elise Amendola

Greg Hardy impressed in his professional boxing debut, defeating Mike Cook with a second-round knockout.

Hardy transitioned to boxing after his MMA career began to stall. The former NFL defensive end lost three straight UFC matches from 2020-22, all by knockout, before being removed from the UFC roster in March.

He signed a multi-fight deal with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship in June.

"I'm back and ready to knock everyone out in the baddest promotion there is," Hardy said at the time.

The 34-year-old came through in his first fight, knocking out a competitor also making his boxing debut at the Black Sheep Boxing Promotions event in Delray Beach, Fla.