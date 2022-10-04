X

    49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo Played 'Pretty Damn Good' vs. Rams, Kyle Shanahan Says

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIOctober 4, 2022

    San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan was impressed with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo's work in the team's 24-9 home win over the Los Angeles Rams on Monday.

    95.7 The Game @957thegame

    Kyle Shanahan on Jimmy G's performance vs. Rams:<br><br>"Jimmy came out on fire … Overall, he played pretty damn good."

    Garoppolo completed 16-of-27 passes for 239 yards and one touchdown.

    Pro Football Focus thought highly of Garoppolo's work, per David Lombardi of The Athletic.

    David Lombardi @LombardiHimself

    49ers' 3 highest-graded offensive players (PFF) were exactly who you'd want the 3 highest-graded offensive players to be against the Rams:<br><br>1. Jimmy Garoppolo: 87.5<br>2. Deebo Samuel: 81.5<br>3. Colton McKivitz: 72.8

    Lombardi also gave credit to the chemistry between the quarterback and coach.

    David Lombardi @LombardiHimself

    Garoppolo and Shanahan cohesion seemed excellent today. Denver game seemed more like their preseason. Coordinated focus today with those early first-down passes and horizontal work to set up vertical run

    Garoppolo led a pair of 75-yard touchdown drives in addition to a 67-yard drive capped by a chip-shot field goal. The 49ers' final score came via a Talanoa Hufanga pick-six.

    Garoppolo was also well-protected by the offensive line, which didn't allow a sack all game. That led to him picking apart the Rams secondary. Wide receiver Deebo Samuel notably had a day with six catches for 115 yards and a touchdown.

    It was a great bounce-back win for the 49ers after an ugly 11-10 loss to the Denver Broncos the week before. That game featured Garoppolo running out the back of his own end zone for a safety. The 49ers also gained just 81 yards in the second half.

    The offense has apparently turned it around, however, and it will hope to keep that momentum into a Week 5 game on Sunday at the Carolina Panthers.

