MLB Playoffs 2022 Wild Card and Round-by-Round Picks and Predictions

Can anyone cool off Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the red-hot Blue Jays? (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

The Major League Baseball playoffs are back. What happens next, nobody knows.

We can, however, try our hand at predicting it.

The 2022 postseason marks the debut for MLB's new 12-team field and the re-introduction of the Wild Card Series. This initial round will see eight teams compete in best-of-three showdowns, with all games taking place on the higher seed's home turf.

The winners will move on to the Division Series, where the top four seeds await. After that, it's on to the Championship Series and, of course, the World Series.

Now that everyone has the lay of the land, all you need to know about how we made our predictions is that it mostly involved going with our gut. We can read signs and tea leaves until the bovine come home, but projecting the MLB playoffs is ultimately a best-guess affair.