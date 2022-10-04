Should Lakers Rethink Stance on Keeping Russell Westbrook amid Pacers Trade Rumors?

0 of 3

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers opened their 2022 NBA preseason slate with Russell Westbrook in the starting lineup.

They nearly went into that contest without him on the roster, though.

As The Athletic's Shams Charania, Sam Amick and Jovan Buha reported, L.A.'s "key decision-makers" recently spent "several days" mulling the possibility of moving Westbrook and two future first-round picks to the Indiana Pacers for Myles Turner and Buddy Hield.

While there was reportedly "momentum at times toward a deal going down," the Lakers resisted that urge—for now, at least—because of a lack of consensus. If they were going to take that plunge, they wanted everyone on the same page, and it seems as if there's at least some support for keeping Westbrook around.



Did they make the right call, though? Let's dig in deeper to find out.

