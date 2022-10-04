Should Lakers Rethink Stance on Keeping Russell Westbrook amid Pacers Trade Rumors?October 4, 2022
The Los Angeles Lakers opened their 2022 NBA preseason slate with Russell Westbrook in the starting lineup.
They nearly went into that contest without him on the roster, though.
As The Athletic's Shams Charania, Sam Amick and Jovan Buha reported, L.A.'s "key decision-makers" recently spent "several days" mulling the possibility of moving Westbrook and two future first-round picks to the Indiana Pacers for Myles Turner and Buddy Hield.
While there was reportedly "momentum at times toward a deal going down," the Lakers resisted that urge—for now, at least—because of a lack of consensus. If they were going to take that plunge, they wanted everyone on the same page, and it seems as if there's at least some support for keeping Westbrook around.
Did they make the right call, though? Let's dig in deeper to find out.
The Case for a Trade
Before the Lakers even started making a mess of the 2021-22 campaign, there were major question marks surrounding Westbrook's fit.
His strengths didn't make a ton of sense for this roster. He's a high-volume playmaker, but letting him the run show meant taking the ball out of LeBron James' hand. Westbrook is also dynamic in the open court, but these aren't exactly the run-and-gun Showtime Lakers.
His weaknesses are even more concerning. His shaky outside shot means he won't be of much value off the ball, which is where he figured to spend much of the time while sharing the floor with James and Anthony Davis. Westbrook's defensive indifference presents its own set of challenges.
Flipping Westbrook (and the picks) for Turner and Hield would erase those questions of fit immediately. Turner would electrify the frontcourt with his shot-blocking and floor-spacing. Hield's elite outside shooting would force teams to either take their attention away from L.A.'s stars or risk Hield going berserk from range. Moreover, L.A. could even improve its roster cohesion by promoting Patrick Beverley to the starting five and letting his three-and-D game shine in a supporting role.
The Argument Against
While Hield and Turner are solid players, Westbrook is a former MVP. They aren't on the same tier talentwise.
Obviously, the Lakers need to rethink the ways they utilize Westbrook, but new coach Darvin Ham already has the ball rolling.
"He's ours, and we love him and we want him to do well," Ham told reporters Monday. "I have a plan for him. That plan included him when they gave me the job."
There's a scenario in which the Lakers increase Westbrook's off-ball utility and up his defensive levels, and that one potentially includes a higher ceiling than the ones with Turner and Hield on the roster instead.
There's also an opportunity cost with any Westbrook exchange. Because the Lakers have already pumped so many resources into this roster, those two future first-round picks are easily their best trade assets. Cashing them in now could mean missing out on a better deal down the line.
And the Verdict Is...
Do it. Do the deal already.
It's borderline mind-boggling that Westbrook is still on the roster after all of the deal discussions that went down this summer. The should-he-stay-or-should-he-go debates are an unnecessary distraction for a team that needs everything to go right to make any kind of noise this season.
Sure, the prospect of Westbrook flying around off the ball as a slashing and screen-setting super-athlete is fun, but it's not a novel idea. People have wondered aloud for years whether he should change his approach, and the light bulb hasn't clicked yet. Why would this season be any different?
As for the trade cost, it's fair for this type of return. It probably takes one first-round pick just to incentivize someone to take back Westbrook (and his $47.1 million salary, per Spotrac), meaning the second pick essentially nets both Turner, a two-time blocks leader, and Hield, a 39.8 percent career shooter from distance. It's hard to imagine a better offer coming along.
This trade would not only put the Lakers in a better position, it would give them a greater chance of salvaging the remainder of James' prime with a club that compete for something of substance.