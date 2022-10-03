2023 NFL Draft: Strong RB Class Could Reshape Future of the Position

0 of 8

AP Photo/Stephen Spillman

The NFL may be a passing league, but coaches still believe the run game is crucial, particularly late in a contest to close out a victory. The running back position is devalued in general, but even so, talented ball-carriers are still important to execute at a high level.

"I think there's a physicality to it," Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said, per The Athletic's Zak Keefer. "I think it's important to play good defense, [and] I think it's important—you have to be able to run the ball.

"When you look at [NFL trends] over 20 years, they're telling you to be able to take care of the football, to run the football and stop the run and [be] able to efficiently throw the football. All of those things are heavy predictors of success."



A changing of the guard is looming, as some of the league's best runners are nearing the point when the wear-and-tear of a professional career takes effect.

The Dallas Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott, New Orleans Saints' Alvin Kamara, Carolina Panthers' Christian McCaffrey, Minnesota Vikings' Dalvin Cook and Tennessee Titans' Derrick Henry are currently the game's highest-paid backs in total contractual value.

All five will be 27 or older next season. Henry, who's often considered the game's best runner, will be 29 in January. Injuries have taken a toll on all of them.



Elliot isn't the same explosive back he once was. Kamara is currently dealing with injured ribs. McCaffrey hasn't played a full season since 2019. Cook is playing through a bad shoulder. Henry missed over half of the 2021 regular season due to a Jones fracture.



Furthermore, other tops backs—Los Angeles Chargers' Austin Ekeler, Green Bay Packers' Aaron Jones, Atlanta Falcons' Cordarrelle Patterson, Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Leonard Fournette and Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Mixon—will also be 27 or older going into next season. The cliff at 30 years of age comes quickly.

High-end draft picks in running backs tend to be frowned upon, though next year's class has the makings of a special group. Organizations can transition away from their highly paid, aging stars and bring in a younger alternative with a little more juice at the onset of their careers. It's smart business to invest early, maximize value and complete an offense.

The following eight collegiate bell cows are showing they are the nation's best backs and crammed with NFL potential.