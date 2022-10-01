Antonio Brown Exposes Himself to Hotel Guests at Swimming Pool in Leaked Video

Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown has been shown sexually harassing a woman at a hotel pool in Abu Dhabi in May.

In leaked videos obtained by Rich Calder of the New York Post (warning: linked article contains nudity), Brown exposed himself to guests at the Armani Hotel Dubai earlier this year.

The footage shows Brown "shoving his bare buttocks into the face of a stunned woman" who was huddled near him at the edge of an outdoor swimming pool at the hotel.

In a separate video, Brown was leaning on the edge of the pool's interior when he "grabs his penis, and briefly yanks it out of the water in the direction" of the same woman.

That same video also shows Brown attempt to tie a head scarf around the woman's head that witnesses told Calder he grabbed from another person who was swimming in the pool.

"Brown then lifts the woman up and tosses her head first into the water like he was spiking a football, the shocking video shows," Calder wrote. "The woman rises out the water, wipes her eyes, and swims to the other side of the pool—away from Brown."

Calder also noted two eyewitnesses said Brown continued to "flaunt his private parts" after the video recordings stopped and said "You want it?" to the woman.



According to Calder, the woman "appeared visibly upset" by the situation and at one point was seen "inside the hotel yelling and complaining to others" about what happened.

A hotel staffer told Calder there had been complaints made against Brown prior to this situation and he was asked to leave the hotel after the pool incident.

The footage was recorded on May 14. Brown was in Abu Dhabi as part of Floyd Mayweather Jr.'s entourage for his exhibition boxing match against Don Moore that was held at Etihad Arena on May 21.

Brown has been a free agent since being released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Jan. 6. The move came after he walked off the field, removing his jersey, shoulder pads and shirt, in the third quarter of a Week 17 game against the New York Jets.

Prior to his time with the Bucs, Brown was released by the New England Patriots while facing allegations from two women accusing him of sexual assault or misconduct.

In 2019, Brown's former personal trainer Britney Taylor filed a civil lawsuit in which she accused him of sexually assaulting her three times from 2017 to 2018, including one instance of rape. Brown settled the lawsuit with Taylor in 2021.

Shortly after Taylor's lawsuit became public, a second woman told Robert Klemko for Sports Illustrated that Brown hired to paint a mural at his home and, while she was working, approached her with just a small towel covering his genitals.

Brown was released by the Patriots after the publication of a second article from Klemko in which the same woman said she received threatening text messages from the same phone number she had previously used to contact Brown.