Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Deji Set for Exhibition Fight in Dubai on Nov. 13

PHILIP FONG/AFP via Getty Images

Floyd Mayweather Jr. is set to return to the ring for another exhibition match.

The Global Titans promotion announced on Monday that Mayweather will take on YouTube star Deji on Nov. 13 at Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai. Deji posted an eight-minute video announcing the bout on his YouTube channel, which has 10.7 million subscribers.

Mayweather's exhibition tour continued this past weekend, as he defeated Mikuru Asakura by second-round TKO in an exhibition match in Saitama, Japan. Asakura is a YouTuber and MMA fighter who competes for Rizin.

Since his retirement from professional fights in 2017, Mayweather has continued to showcase his skills through a series of exhibition matches. He has fought kickboxing star Tenshin Nasukawa, YouTuber Logan Paul and retired boxer Don Moore. Mayweather's last sanctioned fight was a win against UFC star Conor McGregor, which improved his record to 50-0.

The 25-year-old Deji has competed in four exhibition boxing matches, per MMA Fighting's Alexander K. Lee. He fought against Jake Paul in 2018, and last month he earned his first win by defeating Fousey by third-round TKO (retirement). Deji is the younger brother of KSI, who defeated Logan Paul by split decision in a sanctioned bout in 2019.

Mayweather doesn't appear to be slowing down anytime soon. Last week, he indicated that a rematch against McGregor could be on the horizon.

"We don’t know if it’s going to be an exhibition or a real fight. But there’s been talks of both," he said.

However, McGregor pumped the brakes on the idea, posting "not interested" in a since-deleted Instagram post.

The first fight between Mayweather and McGregor was one of the most lucrative matches in history, so it likely wouldn't take much to convince both of them to run it back.