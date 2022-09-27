NFL Teams That Already Wish They Could Have a 2022 Draft Do-Over

1 of 5

Kliff Kingsbury | Chris Unger/Getty Images

During the first round of the draft, the Arizona Cardinals made a splash and traded the No. 23 overall pick to the Baltimore Ravens for wideout Marquise Brown. In the second round, the Cards landed Colorado State tight end Trey McBride.

What's not to like about adding more targets for franchise quarterback Kyler Murray? The opportunity cost, as we're learning.

Arizona ceded a modest 21.5 points per game last season, but opponents averaged 29.3 during the last six contests (including the playoffs). Through the first three weeks of the 2022 season, the Cardinals have allowed 29.0 points per game. The offensive line is a major weakness, too.

If the offense was scoring 30-plus points, the defensive issues wouldn't be as much of a problem. However, the Kyler Murray-led unit hasn't picked up the slack, and the problems cannot all be pinned on DeAndre Hopkins' six-game suspension.

Brown's addition is defensible, even though his route tree has been uninspiring so far. Given that Arizona had just re-signed tight end Zach Ertz to a three-year $31.7 million extension, McBride—who's averaged only three snaps per game—was a luxury pick for a roster that could hardly afford one.

The Cardinals could have gone with a number of different options in place of McBride. But in particular, offensive lineman Luke Goedeke and cornerback Martin Emerson—both of whom were selected within 15 picks of McBride—have become immediate contributors for their respective teams.