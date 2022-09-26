Russell Wilson Struggles Early, Shows ‘Vintage’ Form in Broncos’ GW Drive vs. 49ers

AP Photo/Jack Dempsey

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has been off to a slow start this season, but Sunday, he showed why the team gave up so much to acquire him in a blockbuster trade with the Seattle Seahawks this offseason.

Wilson flashed his vintage form to help lead the Broncos to an 11-10 comeback victory at Mile High Stadium on Sunday Night Football. He finished 20-of-33 for 184 yards with no touchdowns and no turnovers.

Wilson engineered a 12-play, 80-yard drive in the fourth quarter that was capped by the go-ahead rushing touchdown by running back Melvin Gordon III. It was apparent during the drive that Wilson took a little more control, utilizing his legs more and calling audibles at the line of scrimmage. It was reminiscent of his days with the Seahawks.

Sunday's performance was far from perfect, as Wilson struggled for much of the game before the late scoring drive. The 33-year-old did not look like his old self through the first two weeks of the season, but a gritty victory like this is a step in the right direction for him. Perhaps it will spark something within Wilson and the Broncos offense moving forward.

NFL Twitter showered Wilson with praise for his return to form on Sunday night.

The Broncos had high expectations coming into the season after acquiring Wilson. So far, the team has not performed the way it had hoped, but Sunday's win should provide a confidence boost.

If Wilson can continue to be the player who earned nine Pro Bowl selections in 10 years in Seattle, it would lead to success in Denver.

The Broncos (2-1) will look to carry the momentum from Sunday's win into next week's division matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders (0-3).