Report: Mac Jones Has 'Pretty Severe' Ankle Sprain; Patriots QB Could Need Surgery

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones suffered a "pretty severe" high-ankle sprain in Sunday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported Jones is set to get a second opinion, but it's hard to believe he'll be back for Week 4. Mike Giardi of NFL Network spoke to a team source who would be "surprised" if Jones avoided surgery, especially "knowing it could speed up healing."

Jones gave the Patriots a scare on the team's final offensive play of Sunday's game in Foxboro. He injured his leg attempting to tackle Calais Campbell after an interception.

After hopping off the field, he had to be helped to the locker room for evaluation. He had X-rays on his ankle that came back negative, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

It's been a rough start to the season for Jones and the New England offense. The team scored a total of 50 points through its first three games, and the second-year signal-caller threw for 786 yards, two touchdowns and five interceptions through Week 3.

Jones had a promising rookie campaign in 2021. He led all first-year quarterbacks in passing yards (3,801), passing touchdowns (22) and completion percentage (67.6) to help the Patriots make the playoffs as a wild card in the AFC.

Losing the Alabama product for any length of time leaves the Patriots in a vulnerable spot as they look to dig themselves out of a 1-2 hole in the AFC East.

Veteran Brian Hoyer will step in under center for New England until Jones can return. The 36-year-old appeared in five games for the Patriots last season and completed nine of 11 attempts for 227 yards in mop-up duty.