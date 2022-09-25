X

    Jalen Hurts, Carson Wentz Deemed 'Quarterback Mismatch' as Eagles Beat Commanders

    Adam WellsSeptember 25, 2022

    Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

    In the game billed as Carson Wentz taking on the team that drafted him for the first time, it was the Philadelphia Eagles' current quarterback who stole the show.

    Jalen Hurts continued his torrid start to the season with 340 yards and three touchdowns through the air in the Eagles' 24-8 victory over the Washington Commanders.

    Joe Giglio @JoeGiglioSports

    Jalen Hurts vs. Carson Wentz went from being a debate to a complete quarterback mismatch in the span of a year. One guy plays winning football. The other plays losing football.

    In the past six days, Hurts has thrown for 673 yards and accounted for six scores. He likely could have had more production Sunday, but head coach Nick Sirianni took his foot off the gas pedal in the second half after going up by 24 at the intermission.

    The first half Sunday was nothing short of a masterpiece for the Eagles on both sides of the ball. Hurts had 291 total yards (279 passing) and three touchdowns. DeVonta Smith was the recipient of seven catches for 156 yards and a score through two quarters.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    HURTS LETS IT FLY TO DEVONTA SMITH 🦅<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFL</a>)<a href="https://t.co/I9HLeATt2O">pic.twitter.com/I9HLeATt2O</a>

    Next Gen Stats @NextGenStats

    DeVonta Smith's 45-yard reception from Jalen Hurts had a completion probability of 8.1%, the most improbable completion so far this season.<br><br>🔹 Air Distance: 58.7 yds<br>🔹 Sideline Distance: 0.5 yds<br><br>The pass was also Hurts' longest completion of his career.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PHIvsWAS?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PHIvsWAS</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/Eagles?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Eagles</a> <a href="https://t.co/nO0FBh8SB7">pic.twitter.com/nO0FBh8SB7</a>

    The final sequence before halftime was a feather in Hurts' cap. He attempted a quarterback sneak from Washington's 1-yard line on 3rd-and-goal but got stopped for a loss of one yard with 18 seconds remaining.

    With no timeouts remaining, Hurts and the offense quickly got in shotgun formation. The third-year quarterback got the snap off before the clock expired and found Smith in the back of the end zone for a touchdown to take a 24-0 lead.

    Ryan Clark @Realrclark25

    The Philadelphia Eagles are absolutely phenomenal on offense… That got Slim Reaper going today and he is taking souls! <br><br>Oh and don’t look now but if you’re having Early MVP conversations without Jalen Hurts then you ain’t having realistic MVP conversations!

    Reuben Frank @RoobNBCS

    Jalen Hurts now has five career games with at least 330 passing yards.<br><br>Only 4 QBs in NFL history have had more in their first 22 career starts:<br><br>Patrick Mahomes [8]<br>Kurt Warner [8]<br>Justin Herbert [6]<br>Sonny Jurgensen [6]<a href="https://twitter.com/Stathead?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Stathead</a>

    Torrey Smith @TorreySmithWR

    Jalen Hurts is proof of what hard work, preparation, and opportunity looks like. He has worked his tail of to improve and it shows!

    There was talk coming into the season that the Eagles could be plotting to add one of the top quarterbacks in the 2023 class. They added to their receiving group by acquiring A.J. Brown from the Tennessee Titans and maintained both of their first-round picks in next year's draft.

    While it's still early in 2022, the results so far suggest Hurts is their quarterback of the future.

    . @rubythevalley

    nfl reporters: eagles will look for a qb in the 2023 draft if jalen hurts doesn't live up to his potential<br><br>2022 jalen hurts: <a href="https://t.co/WZIfoJbDvG">pic.twitter.com/WZIfoJbDvG</a>

    Hard Rock Sportsbook @HardRockSB

    Players in NFL history with at least 900 pass yards and 150 rush yards in their teams first 3 games of a season:<br><br>Jalen Hurts<br><br>END OF LIST. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FlyEaglesFly?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FlyEaglesFly</a> <a href="https://t.co/DjwawpXaaa">pic.twitter.com/DjwawpXaaa</a>

    John Clark @JClarkNBCS

    MVP chants for Jalen Hurts as he leaves the field<br><br>Eagles 3-0 for first time in 6 years <a href="https://t.co/HBZMUr5Rel">pic.twitter.com/HBZMUr5Rel</a>

    As Hurts continues to move up the early-season MVP rankings, Wentz was not given a warm reception by his former team. He finished 25-of-43 for 211 yards, but his day was even worse than those numbers would indicate.

    The Eagles defense sacked him nine times, with six coming in the first half. Wentz had minus-16 net passing yards going into halftime (24 passing yards, 40 yards lost on sacks).

    Nate Tice @Nate_Tice

    Carson Wentz has been sacked more times in the first half (6) than the Commanders have 1st downs (5)

    D.J. Short @djshort

    Watching Carson Wentz today <a href="https://t.co/zLtKZlUNgR">pic.twitter.com/zLtKZlUNgR</a>

    Subscribe to the You Know Ball Patreon @TrillBroDude

    This is the best game Wentz has had for the Eagles since 2017

    NFL Research @NFLResearch

    In his first game vs the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Eagles?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Eagles</a>, Carson Wentz finished with 24 pass yds &amp; was sacked 6 times in the 1st half.<br><br>It is his fewest pass yds in a 1st half and his most sacks taken in any half in his career.<br><br>Teams to record 6+ sacks in the 1st half are 8-0 over the last 10 seasons.

    Washington's offense in the first half over the past two weeks has been abysmal. The unit has been shutout by the Eagles and Detroit Lions with a total of 86 yards.

    Wentz has been great at putting up numbers in the second half, though most of that has been garbage time because the Commanders were losing by three scores at the start of the third quarter against the Eagles and Lions.

    There was little doubt that Philadelphia had to move on from Wentz when he was traded to the Indianapolis Colts in March 2021. Hurts' development since being a second-round draft pick in 2020 has the Eagles standing tall in the NFC after another dominant performance.

