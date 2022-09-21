2022 NFL Trade Block Big Board Entering Week 3

0 of 11

Browns RB D'Ernest Johnson (Jason Miller/Getty Images)

The 2022 NFL season continues to be one of the most unpredictable in recent memory. We've had a Super Bowl hangover by the Cincinnati Bengals, a 2-0 start by the upstart New York Giants, a fair dose of overtime, upsets galore and more epic late-game meltdowns.

We're only two weeks in.

While fans are focused on the on-field action, teams are either scrambling to rebound from rough starts or working to keep things rolling. As injuries unfold and weaknesses are revealed, many of them will inevitably turn to the trade market for help.

Teams have until November 1 to execute trades. Between now and then, we'll check in weekly on the top 10 trade targets based on factors like salary-cap situations, player usage, projected player roles, any relevant buzz and a smidgen of guesswork.

We'll also examine logical landing spots based on factors like team needs, positional value, cap and contract situations.