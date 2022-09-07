2022 NFL Trade-Block Big Board and Top Potential Landing Spots Entering Week 1

11 of 11

AP Photo/Stacy Bengs

Chicago Bears pass-rusher Robert Quinn might not be as easily available as some other players on our list. However, the three-time Pro Bowler was reportedly looking for a change of scenery early in the offseason.

"I continue to hear that Quinn wants out of Chicago—and who could blame him?—and there are a host of interested teams," CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora wrote in May.

The Bears will be inclined to hang on to Quinn, who is under contract through 2024, for as long as it makes sense. It will stop making sense if and when Chicago falls out of contention. Quinn, who logged a whopping 18.5 sacks last season, could draw a huge return on the trade market.

He is hands down the most valuable trade chip on our list, but at 32 years old, he's not necessarily the best fit for the rebuilding Bears.

You can likely point to any playoff hopeful and find a team that would love to have Quinn at his relatively reasonable $12.8 million base salary. Finding teams that could easily absorb his price tag is a little trickier.

Four squads—Carolina, Cleveland, Dallas and Las Vegas—have more than $10 million in cap room available. Dallas and Las Vegas are the two that make the most sense for Quinn.

The Raiders could look to replace Ferrell with a far more proven option in the pass-rushing rotation. Dallas could bring back Quinn, who played there in 2019, as a complement to DeMarcus Lawrence and Micah Parsons.

The Raiders and Cowboys were both playoff teams in 2021, are playoff hopefuls in 2022 and have the financial means to make a run at Quinn.

Best Fits: Dallas Cowboys, Las Vegas Raiders

Advanced statistics from Pro Football Reference unless otherwise noted. Contract and cap information via Spotrac.