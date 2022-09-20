Lakers Rumors: Russell Westbrook Seen as Starter; Former MVP 'Given That Respect'

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for The h.wood Group

The Los Angeles Lakers added some point guard depth this offseason by trading for Patrick Beverley and signing Dennis Schroder. However, the new arrivals are not expected to unseat Russell Westbrook from his starting role.

"From what I understand now, they still see Russell Westbrook as a starter," ESPN's Ramona Shelburne said on Monday's episode of NBA Today. "He's a former MVP. He's given that respect."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.